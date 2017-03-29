Tennis

March 29, 2017 4:58 PM

Last day to register for children’s tennis clinics

Beaufort County Parks and Leisure Services is offering children’s tennis clinics for beginners and more advanced players starting Sunday at Bluffton High School’s tennis courts.

The goal is to create a youth tennis league, and parent volunteers willing to serve as captains and coaches are needed, according to a news release.

Group 1 is for children ages 5-8 and is limited to 36 players. This session is for beginners.

Group 2 is for more advanced players ages 9-12 (or 7-8 with tennis skills) and is limited to 24 players.

Sessions are planned at 2 p.m. each Sunday, starting this weekend and running through May 7, skipping Easter.

The cost is $30 and includes a T-shirt and practice balls. Beginner racquets will be provided for players ages 5-8 who do not have one. Register by Thursday at www.bcpals.com/tennis.

Tennis

