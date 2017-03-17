Tennis

March 17, 2017 11:02 AM

Women just starting out in tennis: Here’s a social event just for you

Posted by Kelly Davis

kdavis@islandpacket.com

The Tennis Association of Hilton Head Island will host an event to help women new to tennis meet players of the same ability.

The March 31 event at Palmetto Dunes follows up an inaugural event in February where more than 40 women participated in a round robin tournament.

There is no cost for the March 31 event, and refreshments will be served. For additional information, contact Mary Ellen Arboe at tennisbeachbums@aol.com or Sue Cook at hhitennis@aol.com.

Kelly Davis: 843-706-8102, @kdavis2001

Related content

Tennis

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Hilton Head Prep defeats Hilton Head Christian in tennis championship

View more video

Major sport scores

Click/tap sport names to turn scoreboards on or off:

NFL

College Football

MLB

NBA

College Basketball

NASCAR

NHL

MLS

Sports Videos