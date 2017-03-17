Women just starting out in tennis: Here’s a social event just for you

The Tennis Association of Hilton Head Island will host an event to help women new to tennis meet players of the same ability.
The March 31 event at Palmetto Dunes follows up an inaugural event in February where more than 40 women participated in a round robin tournament.
There is no cost for the March 31 event, and refreshments will be served. For additional information, contact Mary Ellen Arboe at tennisbeachbums@aol.com or Sue Cook at hhitennis@aol.com.
Kelly Davis: 843-706-8102, @kdavis2001
