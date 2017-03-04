Tennis

March 4, 2017 1:27 PM

Port Royal Racquet Club to host bus trip to WTA Volvo Car Open

Posted by Sandra Ross

sross@islandpacket.com

The Port Royal Racquet Club will be hosting a bus trip on April 4 to the WTA Volvo Car Open at Daniels Island near Charleston, according to a news release.

This tournament will feature the top women tennis players in the world.

The trip will cost $50 per person, which includes the bus ride and one general admission ticket. Tickets may be upgraded at the event.

The bus will leave at 8 a.m. from the Port Royal Racquet Club and return that evening at 7 p.m. to the racquet club.

Space is limited, and you must purchase the trip and ticket at the Port Royal Racquet Club prior to the event.

For more information, call 843-686-8803.

Tennis

