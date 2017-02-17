Wexford Plantation professional given PTR’s top honors in the state

Mike Pollard, head professional at Wexford Plantation, has been honored as the Professional Tennis Registry’s top South Carolina member for his work in teaching and promoting the game.
Pollard, who coaches more than 25 adult USTA teams each year, in 2015 became the first PTR member to be certified in all five of the organization’s education pathways. The award comes as part of the organization’s annual International Tennis Symposium at the Sonesta Resort.
The Bluffton resident also serves as co-tournament director for one USTA junior event and one adult tournament, along with competing himself in both singles and doubles Ultimate Tennis Leagues. He’s also certified to coach wheelchair tennis.
During Pollard’s three years at Wexford, the tennis facility has been named the USTA Outstanding Facility in 2014, plus the Island Packet Tennis Facility of the Year in 2015 and and USTA Southern Member Facility of the Year in 2016.
