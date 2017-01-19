Sean Sculley gives USTA tournament a pair of hometown wins

Hilton Head Island’s Sean Sculley was a double winner on home soil at last weekend’s USTA Southern Winter Level 1 junior championships, sweeping both singles and doubles crowns at Van der Meer Tennis Center.
Sculley, a Smith Stearns Academy student who has signed to compete at Duke, dropped only one set in cruising through the singles bracket. That came in a three-set final against Russia’s Aleks Huryn, where Sculley eventually prevailed 6-2, 2-6, 6-1.
Sculley and Huryn then teamed up to capture the doubles crown over a pair of Charleston-area players in Paul Hendrix and Jared Pratt.
It was a positive start to the year for Sculley, who ended 2016 with a pair of opening-round losses at both the Orange Bowl International and Eddie Herr International events in Florida.
Charleston’s Emma Navarro also swept both titles in the girls’ division, rolling to the singles crown without ever requiring a third set. Navarro beat Alabama’s Madeline Meredith in the final, 6-1, 6-3, then paired with Ava Hrastar to capture the doubles.
