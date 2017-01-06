Former Hilton Head tennis ace tries again for 2nd pro title

Alison Riske moved one step away from her second career WTA title Friday, advancing to the Shenzhen Open final for the second straight year with a 6-3, 6-3 victory over Italy’s Camila Giorgi.
The former Van der Meer Academy student, who scored her first win over a top-5 opponent one day earlier when she knocked off world No.3 Agnieszka Radwanska, advanced to a title match against Katerina Siniakova of the Czech Republic. Siniakova notched her second key upset of the week by defeating world No.10 Johanna Konta, 1-6, 6-4, 6-4.
Riske’s lone WTA Tour crown also came in China, winning the Tianjin Open in 2014. She has reached two other finals, including a loss to Radwanska last year in Shenzhen.
Siniakova, who beat second-seeded Simona Halep in the second round, will be going for her first career title.
Jeff Shain contributed to this report.
