Homegrown champion finds plenty of family, friends waiting to celebrate win

It had to be the biggest welcome party to await an RBC Heritage champion as he signed his winning scorecard.

Wesley Bryan also may own the new title of worst haberdashery ever to match with a tartan jacket. But more on that later.

Behind the scoring trailer, eight or nine people got the green light from security to join the caddies, media and fellow players. Then a couple more. And a few more.

When Bryan finally exited, he walked into a small sea of humanity.

If this is the reception a South Carolina winner receives at Harbour Town, let’s not wait another 49 years for the next one.

By the time Bryan slipped into that tartan jacket on the 18th green — a 42 long, I’m told — no fewer than 16 family members and friends had clustered near the grandstand. Others were still in the seating area. At least one had blended in with the professional photographers, snapping away.

“I haven’t seen this many people watch him play, ever,” said Mary Chandler Bryan, the new champion’s sister.

“Family, friends, just people in the community that know of us or know my dad. For them to make this drive to come watch, that’s pretty special. The love has been unbelievable for the last week.”

Typically it’s much lesser celebration for a PGA Tour winner. It’s a fairly small band that travels the circuit week to week — caddie, agent, perhaps an equipment representative. Many bring their wives and children, but that may depend on age and school requirements.

Sometimes the wife flies in from home if he’s in the lead to start the day. Sometimes the winner just has to call home with the good news, though technology now allows family to follow the leaderboard shot-by-shot.

It was that way for Branden Grace a year ago, celebrating with his agent, fiancee and caddy.

But with the Bryans just a few hours up the road, Heritage Week became an excuse for a family reunion. Between parents, siblings, in-laws and some cousins, they occupied two homes and a condo at Sea Pines.

“Having support out there was obviously great,” Bryan said. “When I hit the bad shots, there was always encouragement. After I made bogey — ‘Hey, you can do it. Keep your head up.’ That’s really cool.

“And then when you hit a good shot, you get a little louder roar than the rest of the guys.”

There was really only one downside to the large gathering.

“We had a little bit of trouble with tickets,” said Bryan’s wife, Elizabeth. “We had a lot of people requesting and not quite enough tickets. We kind of had to divvy it up — we can give you tickets this day and not this day.

“But all our best friends were here Friday and Saturday. Some came Thursday. And all our family stayed through the weekend.”

They were well rewarded. Starting the day four shots behind Jason Dufner, Bryan announced his presence with four consecutive birdies from Nos. 4-7. And unlike many of those surrounding him on the leaderboard, he didn’t falter down the stretch.

“When he made four birdies in a row, we got really excited,” Mary Chandler said. “We’re like, ‘He can do it here after those four birdies.’ ”

Bryan played a bogey-free back nine, adding his first PGA Tour victory to the three he recorded on the Web.com Tour a year ago.

Now about that pink-and-blue combination. It’s actually a carryover from his breakout year on the developmental circuit.

“He won the first time in Louisiana last year wearing blue pants and a hot pink shirt,” Elizabeth explained. “He switched up midyear to pink pants and a blue shirt and stayed with it. So that’s always his Sunday outfit.”

It works, though it doesn’t work. Not that it matters to the new champion.

“I’m still going to be cheesing ear to ear,” he said.