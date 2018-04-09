US Women's National Soccer Team will start bid for another World Cup title in Cary

The U.S. Women's National Soccer Team wants a repeat World Cup title.
That path starts in Cary.
Sahlen's Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park will host all six Group A games, of which the United States is a part, in the women's CONCACAF tournament. The CONCACAF features national teams from North America, Central America and the Caribbean and serves as a World Cup qualifier.
Cary will host the Group A doubleheaders on Oct. 4, 7 and 10. That means Triangle fans will get three chances to see Alex Morgan, Carli Lloyd, Megan Rapinoe and other U.S. stars.
The USA team is ranked first in the world and will lead Group A, while Canada, ranked fourth, leads Group B.
After round-robin play in each of the two groups, the other taking place in Edinburg, Texas, the top two finishers in each group will move to the semifinals in Frisco, Texas.
The top three teams in CONCACAF will qualify for the 2019 Women's World Cup in France, and the fourth-place team will have to play its way in against the third-place team from South America.
Mexico has automatically qualified for the CONCACAF but has not been assigned to either group yet. All other teams have yet to qualify.
Ticket info will be made available once all teams have finished qualifying in May.
The CONCACAF title and third-place game are set for Oct. 17. All games will be aired by FOX Sports.
The USWNT last played in Cary in October of last year and soundly defeated South Korea 6-0.
The team is 7-0 all-time in Cary.
