  • Croatian soccer player swallows tongue. Referee saves his life

    A quick-thinking referee saved the life of a 20-year-old soccer player who swallowed his tongue during a cup match in Vinkovci, Croatia, on Tuesday, November 7.

Soccer phenom Brighton, of Hilton Head, a juggling master

How long can James Brighton juggle a soccer ball for? "I could do it all day," the 16-year-old phenom told us on Tuesday, July 5, 2016, after a practice with his Premier Development League team, Tormenta FC, in Statesboro, Ga. Brighton, who has a scholarship waiting for him at Clemson - should he not turn pro at 18, which is his goal - is the youngest player in the PDL, but you wouldn't know it by his play. He scored his first PDL goal on June 30, at West Virginia. After practice on Tuesday, Brighton agreed to show us some of those juggling skills, including a few tricks. (We thought juggling was the "trick," but we were wrong.)