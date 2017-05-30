Semi-pro soccer is coming to Hilton Head

As the Beaufort County Football Club's Islanders — a new franchise of the Carolina League of Women's Premier Soccer — prepares Tuesday for its first game, program director Michael Townsend talks about the club. Soccer fans are invited to watch the team take on the lake Norman Eclipse in its first game 6 p.m. Saturday at Hilton Head Preparatory School.
Jay Karr Staff video
Soccer phenom Brighton, of Hilton Head, a juggling master

Soccer

Soccer phenom Brighton, of Hilton Head, a juggling master

How long can James Brighton juggle a soccer ball for? "I could do it all day," the 16-year-old phenom told us on Tuesday, July 5, 2016, after a practice with his Premier Development League team, Tormenta FC, in Statesboro, Ga. Brighton, who has a scholarship waiting for him at Clemson - should he not turn pro at 18, which is his goal - is the youngest player in the PDL, but you wouldn't know it by his play. He scored his first PDL goal on June 30, at West Virginia. After practice on Tuesday, Brighton agreed to show us some of those juggling skills, including a few tricks. (We thought juggling was the "trick," but we were wrong.)

Which beaches do the locals prefer?

Beaufort News

Which beaches do the locals prefer?

For many, Memorial Day weekend kicks off the summer season, which means it's the beginning of beach season. There is no shortage of beaches in Beaufort County, but which ones do the locals frequent?

Sports Videos