Outdoors

August 26, 2016 3:52 PM

Fripp Island Marina to conduct Labor Day fishing tournament

Staff reports

sports@islandpacket.com

Fripp Island Marina’s 26th annual Kingfish Invitational fishing tournament will take place Sept. 2-3, with fishermen invited to compete for a $5,000 payout in the traditional Labor Day weekend event.

The proceedings begin Sept. 1 with registration and a captains’ meeting, followed by a Lowcountry cookout. Fishing starts Sept. 2, with weigh-ins to be held at the marina from 3-5 p.m. on each competition day.

Awards will be given for the two best individual kingfishes, along with the best two-catch kingfish aggregate and two best individual catches of Spanish mackerel. Should weather force either day’s fishing to be canceled, Sept. 4 will be used as a makeup day with awards to follow.

Proceeds from the event go to the Keyserling Cancer Center in Beaufort. For more information, call the Fripp Island Marina at 843-838-1517.

Related content

Outdoors

Comments

Videos

17-year-old spent summer biking from Oregon to Virginia

View more video

Sports Videos