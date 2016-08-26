Fripp Island Marina to conduct Labor Day fishing tournament

Fripp Island Marina’s 26th annual Kingfish Invitational fishing tournament will take place Sept. 2-3, with fishermen invited to compete for a $5,000 payout in the traditional Labor Day weekend event.
The proceedings begin Sept. 1 with registration and a captains’ meeting, followed by a Lowcountry cookout. Fishing starts Sept. 2, with weigh-ins to be held at the marina from 3-5 p.m. on each competition day.
Awards will be given for the two best individual kingfishes, along with the best two-catch kingfish aggregate and two best individual catches of Spanish mackerel. Should weather force either day’s fishing to be canceled, Sept. 4 will be used as a makeup day with awards to follow.
Proceeds from the event go to the Keyserling Cancer Center in Beaufort. For more information, call the Fripp Island Marina at 843-838-1517.
