Dallas woman loses more than 150 pounds and finds 'I'm not alone in my struggle'

Melinda Courson was an athlete growing up – a gymnast and a cheerleader, to name two activities. She never had weight issues. Then a major leg injury in 1996 put her in an electric wheelchair for 18 months.
She who had weighed 98 pounds eventually topped out at 310, maybe more; the scale didn't go any higher than that.
"I was so depressed that I would constantly eat," says Courson, 45. "At a friend's going-away party in October of 2006, a picture was taken of me and a friend that changed my life. I went home and measured my waist. It was 74 inches around, and I am only 4-foot-8.
"The next day I went to the mall and got a pair of walking shoes. I started walking the mall every day. When I started, I had to stop at every bench and could only walk half of the mall."
She lost close to 150 pounds, but hit a roadblock after major surgery last year. Then, a few months ago, she watched a film called From "Fat to Finish Line," which inspired her to lose 11 more pounds.
Typical week of workouts: Daily planks, wall sits, squats, and walking or running.
If I had only 20 minutes to work out: I would do planks and squats.
What gets in the way of my workouts: Only the heat, when it's too hot to go out and walk or run.
Proudest fitness moment: Losing my first 100 pounds. That showed me I could lose the weight that I wanted to lose.
Fitness goal: To run Rock 'n' Roll half marathon in March.
Fitness mentor: I don't really have a specific fitness mentor, but was encouraged to start running after watching "From Fat to Finish Line" on Netflix. I realized that there were others like me out there and I wasn't alone in my struggle.
Three things you'll always find in my refrigerator: Bottles of water, whole milk and vegetables for a salad.
Favorite healthy foods: Broccoli and cauliflower
Favorite indulgence: An occasional Big Mac
One food I need to eat more of: Lean meat
And less? Pasta
What I'd tell someone who wanted to follow my routine: Not to give up on your goals, and to not focus on the scale. Rely on measurements instead. The scale doesn't separate fat and muscle, so paying attention to it can get you frustrated.
What my workout says about me: That I'm determined and willing to do what I need to do.
