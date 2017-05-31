Tybee Island Light Station shines a beacon on Lowcountry’s sea-going past

“Everybody come down off the lighthouse! We have heard thunder!”
I paused and looked at the megaphone-carrying volunteer who craned his neck to look up at the top of the Tybee Island Lighthouse. As visitors began to file down the 144 feet of spiraling stairs, he reminded us that we would need to wait for 30 minutes with no lightning or thunder before being allowed back up.
This seemed like disappointing news at first, but as clouds gathered and a Lowcountry thunderstorm rumbled across the marshes in the distance toward Savannah, it became clear that the building and the volunteer had something in common: their job was to warn of impending danger and remind others that there are those who care – even in the midst of a storm.
The Tybee Island Light Station is located at the northern end of Tybee Island, just across the mouth of the Savannah River from Hilton Head and Bluffton. It is a solid hour’s drive through the old city of Savannah and across the islands to this beachfront destination. It’s worth it. You will be rewarded with a day of exploring the old lighthouse and surrounding buildings as well as an informative and fascinating museum.
The first lighthouse in the area was built as early as 1736 as colonial settlers sought to guide shipping and other colonists into the Savannah River and the growing colonial town. Over the years storms, war and other hazards resulted in improvements to the light and the eventual completion of the present structure in the late 1800’s.
For centuries lighthouse keepers and their families have tended the light and helped maintain the safe passage of ships into and out of the river or along the coast. Built of brick and topped with a complicated “Fresnel” lens, the Tybee Island Light Station can project a beam of light far out to sea to warn of shifting shoals, storms and dense fog.
When you visit the station today, you will be greeted by welcoming volunteers and informative displays that preserve the life of a lighthouse keeper and family. That job required dedication and often brought long periods of loneliness. Nevertheless, they endured and ensured the safety of thousands of travelers and sailors over the years.
In 1972, station was automated and, in 1999, preservation efforts brought the lighthouse and grounds into a state excellent for visitors. I recently visited with my family and we enjoyed the museum and sense of purpose of the place.
Across the street from station is the Tybee Island Museum where the history ofof the island is chronicled from the earliest days of Native American settlement and European exploration to the building of Fort Screven and the beachfront attractions of modern Tybee Island. The military history of Tybee and Fort Screven are emphasized because the museum itself is housed in an 1899 gun battery built to defend Savannah during the Spanish-American War.
In war and peace, Tybee Island Light Station and the surrounding community have greeted Lowcountry travelers and will continue to do so for many years to come.
I am happy to say that after waiting 30 minutes, we were able to climb the lighthouse and observe life passing below and the storms passing by in the far distance.
The world will open beneath you and history will come alive at Tybee Island Light Station.
Bluffton resident Matt Richardson enjoys taking day trips with his family and exploring the Lowcountry. To see more pictures from his adventures, go to www.Flickr.com and search on the username “greenkayak73.” He can be reached at greenkayak73@gmail.com.
Getting there
Tybee Island Light Station is located at 30 Meddin Drive on Tybee Island, Ga., and is an easy drive from Bluffton. Take the Talmadge Bridge into the city and U.S. 80 out to Tybee Island. Follow the signs. It is a solid hour drive from Bluffton but the scenery and destination are well worth it.
Wear comfortable shoes and be prepared for heights. There is a gift shop and complete facilities.
Tybee Island Light Station is open from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. daily except Tuesdays. Ticket sales for the grounds, light station and museum end at 4:30 p.m. It is closed on Thanksgiving, Christmas, New Year’s Day and St. Patrick’s Day.
Tickets can be purchased at the entrance and the cost is $9 for adults. Discounts and group rates may apply.
Call 912-786-5801 or visit www.tybeelighthouse.org for more information.
