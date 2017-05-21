Why you shouldn't shoot off store-expired boat flares

While boat safety was an important message during Bluffton's Boat Safety Day on Sunday, expired flares were the real reason for the event and here's why.
Delayna Earley Staff video
These dunes aren't for playing

South Carolina

These dunes aren't for playing

Large sections of sand dunes wiped out by Hurricane Matthew are under construction here, but won’t take hold unless tourists stop treating the piles like a child’s sandbox, officials say.

3 things you can get jail time for at National Parks

Outdoors

3 things you can get jail time for at National Parks

The park service has been increasing its law enforcement presence in local parks to prevent pilfering, theft, and vandalism, said Acting Park Superintendent Laura Segars, in the release. She said people sometimes steal bricks from Fort Sumter, which is a federal crime.

Capt. Alan Jackson on the joys of salt water fly fishing

Outdoors

Capt. Alan Jackson on the joys of salt water fly fishing

Alan Jackson, a catch and release fly fishing instructor and guide from Hilton Head Island, was giving fly fishing casting clinics to attendees of the Port Royal Sound Foundation Maritime Center's Boat and Fishing Show on April, 2, 2017. Here, he talks about the joys of salt water fly fishing.

All about that bass - Hardeeville Bass Fishing Tournament a success

Outdoors

All about that bass - Hardeeville Bass Fishing Tournament a success

The Annual Greater Hardeeville Chamber of Commerce Bass Tournament was held this weekend (March 25-26) at Millstone Landing on the Savannah River. The winners ended up catching over 40 lbs of bass this weekend, and the largest catch weighed in at almost 8 lbs. The winning team received a $1200 prize.

Flying high, with Haynes Werner, Beaufort-born falconer

Beaufort News

Flying high, with Haynes Werner, Beaufort-born falconer

Haynes Werner, 24, is one of 30 licensed, active falconers in South Carolina, according to the S.C. Department of Natural Resources. Two of them reside in Beaufort County and Werner's father, Dr. Glenn Werner, is one of them. The younger Werner, a graduate of Beaufort High School, got started in the sport at 14, and remains immersed. He is a veterinary student at Lincoln Memorial University in Cumberland Gap, Tenn., and last summer interned at the world-renowned Abu Dhabi Falcon Hospital in the United Arab Emirates. Here is part of a speech Haynes recently gave to an environmental group on Spring Island — as well as a close-up of his red-tailed hawk, Vesper, filmed Jan. 23, 2017.

DNR's Stokes talks safety of year-round oysters in SC

Outdoors

DNR's Stokes talks safety of year-round oysters in SC

There's not a big difference between mariculture oysters, which are grown in cages, and those that are wild-caught, Al Stokes, the director of the Waddell Mariculture Center in Bluffton, said Jan. 9, 2017, when asked about the prospect, and safety, of year-round oyster harvesting in South Carolina. Two Beaufort lawmakers are pushing a bill to make that happen. Last week, the proposal got approved by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control, according to The Post and Courier. Here is Stokes' take on whether year-round harvesting can be done safely in the state.

Bluffton retired SEAL, paraplegic, summits Kilimanjaro

Outdoors

Bluffton retired SEAL, paraplegic, summits Kilimanjaro

Bluffton resident Carlos Moleda, a world-renowned athlete and a paraplegic, reached the summit of Mount Kilimanjaro - the tallest mountain in Africa - on Sept. 1, 2016. A member of Moleda's team shot video of the retired Navy SEAL as Moledo and his group neared the peak — 19,341 feet above sea level. Moleda, 53, was paralyzed by gunshot wounds in Panama in 1989 during America's invasion of the country to overthrow its former dictator, Manuel Noriega.

Sailing into the deep: 'Low Country Hook' 2016 Ocean Race

Outdoors

Sailing into the deep: 'Low Country Hook' 2016 Ocean Race

At long last, a sailing race in the Lowcountry that stretches well into the ocean. That is the sentiment of the sailing community from Hilton Head to Savannah, who on Friday, Aug. 5, 2016, gathered in Harbour Town to celebrate on the eve of the inaugural "Low Country Hook" 2016 Ocean Race. The competition, set to start at 11 a.m. - about 8 miles from Harbour Town - is presented by the Skidaway Island Boating Club of Savannah, and the Yacht Club of Hilton Head.

Sports Videos