Shark! Beaufort Sportfishing & Diving Club to hear from renowned tagger

Capt. Chip Michalove, who has tagged six great white sharks in coastal waters this season, is the featured speaker at Thursday’s monthly meeting of the Beaufort Sport Fishing and Diving Club, set for 7 p.m. at the Beaufort Yacht & Sailing Club on Lady’s Island.
Michalove, proprietor of Outcast Sport Fishing, will discuss his experiences in catching and tagging sharks in Lowcountry waters and what has been discovered through the tagging process.
Michalove has encountered various shark species during his work, from the dangerous tiger shark to the iconic great whites. Though he won’t divulge his best locations, he will share pictures, videos and stories.
A social will begin at 6:30 p.m., and guests do not need a reservation. For more information, contact Capt. Frank Gibson at 843-522-2122 or via email at fgibson@islc.net.
