Cobia on the menu for Sportfishing & Diving Club panel discussion

Cobia licenses, equipment and restrictions will be the topic of a panel discussion at Thursday’s monthly meeting of the Beaufort Sportfishing & Diving Club, set for 7 p.m. at the Beaufort Yacht & Sailing Club on Lady’s Island.
Representatives from the South Atlantic Fishery Management Council and state Department of Natural Resources will discuss the state’s $25 cobia license, along with various state and local requirements for not just cobia but other species.
In addition, a local chef will bring the program to an end with a presentation on “How to Perfectly Bake, Broil and/or Grill Your Catch.”
A social will begin at 6:30 p.m., and guests do not need a reservation. For more information, contact Capt. Frank Gibson at 843-522-2122 or via email at fgibson@islc.net.
