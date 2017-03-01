Experience the quiet beauty of the Old Santee Canal

There's not a big difference between mariculture oysters, which are grown in cages, and those that are wild-caught, Al Stokes, the director of the Waddell Mariculture Center in Bluffton, said Jan. 9, 2017, when asked about the prospect, and safety, of year-round oyster harvesting in South Carolina. Two Beaufort lawmakers are pushing a bill to make that happen. Last week, the proposal got approved by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control, according to The Post and Courier. Here is Stokes' take on whether year-round harvesting can be done safely in the state.