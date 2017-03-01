Experience the quiet beauty of the Old Santee Canal

Solitude and nature can be found while exploring one of the last remaining sections of the Old Santee Canal on Lake Moultrie near Pineville.
Matt Richardson Submitted video

Outdoors

DNR's Stokes talks safety of year-round oysters in SC

There's not a big difference between mariculture oysters, which are grown in cages, and those that are wild-caught, Al Stokes, the director of the Waddell Mariculture Center in Bluffton, said Jan. 9, 2017, when asked about the prospect, and safety, of year-round oyster harvesting in South Carolina. Two Beaufort lawmakers are pushing a bill to make that happen. Last week, the proposal got approved by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control, according to The Post and Courier. Here is Stokes' take on whether year-round harvesting can be done safely in the state.

Outdoors

Bluffton retired SEAL, paraplegic, summits Kilimanjaro

Bluffton resident Carlos Moleda, a world-renowned athlete and a paraplegic, reached the summit of Mount Kilimanjaro - the tallest mountain in Africa - on Sept. 1, 2016. A member of Moleda's team shot video of the retired Navy SEAL as Moledo and his group neared the peak — 19,341 feet above sea level. Moleda, 53, was paralyzed by gunshot wounds in Panama in 1989 during America's invasion of the country to overthrow its former dictator, Manuel Noriega.

Weather

To see an avalanche rescue dog in action, get buried alive

Wylie is an avalanche rescue dog. The 9-year-old Australian shepherd's presence at the Tamarack Resort ski area serves as both comfort and warning sign. “They love it,” Colin Gamble of Donnelly, a Ski Patrol member and Wylie’s owner/handler, said of the rescue dogs. “For the most part, for them, it’s a game. As soon as you walk out and grab your skis, he’s excited.” But the avalanche threat is serious in the mountain’s out-of-bounds areas. Speed is critical in an avalanche rescue. After 15 minutes, survival rates plummet. Tamarack has kept an avalanche-rescue dog on hand since it opened.

Sports Videos