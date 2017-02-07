Change of seasons is topic for Sportfishing & Diving Club meeting

Spring fishing, both inshore and nearshore, will be the centerpiece at Thursday’s monthly meeting of the Beaufort Sportfishing & Diving Club, set for 7 p.m. at the Beaufort Yacht & Sailing Club on Lady’s Island.
Local guide Capt. Wes Chesnutt will lead a discussion on resetting fishing techniques with the transition from winter to spring fishing. In addition, Josh Boyles of Southern Draw Outfitters will present the latest offerings in rods and reels for the new season.
A social will begin at 6:30 p.m., and guests do not need a reservation. For more information, contact Capt. Frank Gibson at 843-522-2122 or via email at fgibson@islc.net.
