Flying high, with Haynes Werner, Beaufort-born falconer

Haynes Werner is a falconer, and an exceptional one at that. That combination makes the 24-year-old exceedingly rare. According to the S.C. Department of Natural Resources, there are about 30 licensed, active falconers in the state — two of which reside in Beaufort County. Werner's father, Dr. Glenn Werner, is one of them. The younger Werner, a graduate of Beaufort High School, got started in the sport at 14, and remains immersed. He is a veterinary student at Lincoln Memorial University in Cumberland Gap, Tenn., and last summer interned at the world-renowned Abu Dhabi Falcon Hospital in the United Arab Emirates. Here is part of a speech Haynes recently gave to an environmental group on Spring Island — as well as a super-close-up of his red-tailed hawk, Vesper, whom we met Jan. 23, 2017.