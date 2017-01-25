Flying high, with Haynes Werner, Beaufort-born falconer

Haynes Werner is a falconer, and an exceptional one at that. That combination makes the 24-year-old exceedingly rare. According to the S.C. Department of Natural Resources, there are about 30 licensed, active falconers in the state — two of which reside in Beaufort County. Werner's father, Dr. Glenn Werner, is one of them. The younger Werner, a graduate of Beaufort High School, got started in the sport at 14, and remains immersed. He is a veterinary student at Lincoln Memorial University in Cumberland Gap, Tenn., and last summer interned at the world-renowned Abu Dhabi Falcon Hospital in the United Arab Emirates. Here is part of a speech Haynes recently gave to an environmental group on Spring Island — as well as a super-close-up of his red-tailed hawk, Vesper, whom we met Jan. 23, 2017.
Josh Mitelman Staff video

Outdoors

Bluffton retired SEAL, paraplegic, summits Kilimanjaro

Bluffton resident Carlos Moleda, a world-renowned athlete and a paraplegic, reached the summit of Mount Kilimanjaro - the tallest mountain in Africa - on Sept. 1, 2016. A member of Moleda's team shot video of the retired Navy SEAL as Moledo and his group neared the peak — 19,341 feet above sea level. Moleda, 53, was paralyzed by gunshot wounds in Panama in 1989 during America's invasion of the country to overthrow its former dictator, Manuel Noriega.

Outdoors

Sailing into the deep: 'Low Country Hook' 2016 Ocean Race

At long last, a sailing race in the Lowcountry that stretches well into the ocean. That is the sentiment of the sailing community from Hilton Head to Savannah, who on Friday, Aug. 5, 2016, gathered in Harbour Town to celebrate on the eve of the inaugural "Low Country Hook" 2016 Ocean Race. The competition, set to start at 11 a.m. - about 8 miles from Harbour Town - is presented by the Skidaway Island Boating Club of Savannah, and the Yacht Club of Hilton Head.

Weather

To see an avalanche rescue dog in action, get buried alive

Wylie is an avalanche rescue dog. The 9-year-old Australian shepherd's presence at the Tamarack Resort ski area serves as both comfort and warning sign. “They love it,” Colin Gamble of Donnelly, a Ski Patrol member and Wylie’s owner/handler, said of the rescue dogs. “For the most part, for them, it’s a game. As soon as you walk out and grab your skis, he’s excited.” But the avalanche threat is serious in the mountain’s out-of-bounds areas. Speed is critical in an avalanche rescue. After 15 minutes, survival rates plummet. Tamarack has kept an avalanche-rescue dog on hand since it opened.

Sports Videos