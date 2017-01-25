Submerge yourself in the history of the Confederate submarine H.L. Huntley

You are in a small space — a narrow steel tube that drips with the condensation of seawater surrounding you.
A hard wooden seat offers no comfort and the bodies of two fellow passengers hunch close on either side of you in the darkness.
Your mind cannot dwell on these discomforts for you are feverishly gripping a bar that turns a hand crank and working your entire body to propel yourself and seven others through the dark waters of Charleston harbor – a few feet below the surface. You are in one of the world’s first submarines and tonight you are about to make history – even if this is a mission of no return.
This claustrophobic nightmare of a journey took place aboard the H.L. Hunley, a 40-foot craft built for the Confederate Navy. It was a crude and human-powered but 153 years ago this month, in February 1864, the Hunley became the first combat submarine to sink a warship in battle.
The Hunley was innovative and dangerous and at least two crews perished during tests – including the designer and namesake Horace L. Hunley. The necessities of war, the desperation of a lost cause and the desire to break a strangling naval blockade led to the voyage of this strange craft.
On the night of February 17, 1864, the Hunley slipped out of Charleston harbor and glided unseen below the surface toward the unsuspecting USS Housatonic, a Union warship blockading the harbor’s entrance. The Hunley deployed an explosive charge that sank the Housatonic but the submarine’s first success was also its last. It never returned.
For over 100 years, the Hunley lay at the bottom of the sea until discovery in 1995 and its raising in 1999. Amid a crowd of hundreds of onlookers, the craft was brought back to land where it is now undergoing preservation at the Warren Lasch Conservation Center and Friends of the Hunley in Charleston.
My family and I recently visited the center and the H.L. Hunley in Charleston. An interactive museum is open to the public where the history of the Hunley and its times are displayed and detailed archaeological efforts revealed.
You will be amazed at the detail and scientific approach that goes into recovering artifacts from beneath the sea and enjoy a historical sketch of the history surrounding this unique craft and the events it sparked.
Interactive displays bring history to life and provide a human aspect to historic events. You will enjoy most of all the viewing of the Hunley. A tour guide will take you to a viewing room where the submarine rests in a custom-built tank. Here, it remains submerged as part of a years-long process to remove rust and preserve the body of the craft. Visitors of all ages will enjoy the unique history of this strange craft and the efforts to preserve it.
Magnolias and Mysteries: The crew of the H.L. Hunley
During the battle of Shiloh in 1862, a bullet struck Confederate Lt. George Dixon.
Instead a crippling wound, the bullet struck a heavy gold coin in his pocket and was deflected. The coin, a gift from his fianceé spared his life and became a lucky charm for the young officer. He had it engraved “My life preserver” with the date of the battle and carried it with him everywhere he went thereafter.
Two years later, he had volunteered to command the submarine H.L. Hunley on its maiden – and final – combat voyage and never returned.
During restoration and recovery, marine archaeologists and historians recovered the bodies of the eight lost crewmen along with the coin and its tell-tale inscription. Today the coin resides at the Warren Lasch Conservation Center, a bent and poignant reminder of the human cost of war and loss. On April 17, 2004 Lt. Dixon and the crew of the Hunley were laid to rest in nearby Magnolia Cemetery. This ancient burial ground contains many founding members of the city of Charleston and other historical figures of South Carolina and American history. The cemetery is open seven days a week during daylight hours and is well-worth a visit on its own.
Getting There:
The H.L. Hunley resides at the Warren Lasch Conservation Center located at 1250 Supply St. in North Charleston. Just under a two hour ride from Bluffton, it makes for an easy day trip to experience history. The Warren Lasch Conservation Center is located on the old Charleston Naval Base and is a part of the Clemson Restoration Institute there.
From Bluffton, take U.S. 17 north to Charleston. In the city, take I-526E to North Charleston. Take Exit 14 for Leeds Avenue Take a right on Azalea Drive, a left onto Meridian Road., a right onto Simmons Drive. and a right onto Meeting Strett. Take a left onto Clement Avenue, a left onto North Hobson and finally a right onto Supply Street. This is an industrial area but there are signs for the center.
Tours are available from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays, and from Noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Tickets can be purchased in advance at a cost of $16 per adult and $8 for students/youth ages 6 to 17 years.
For questions about Hunley tours,call the Friends of the Hunley directly at 843.743.4865, ext. 10.
