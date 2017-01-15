Experience 'epic' downhill skiing in the Sierra

Randy Pench, Sacramento Bee senior photographer, took to the black diamond slopes on Jan. 13, 2017, wearing a GoPro. Experience a few of his ski runs.
Randy Pench, produced by Sue Morrow The Sacramento Bee

Outdoors

Sailing into the deep: 'Low Country Hook' 2016 Ocean Race

At long last, a sailing race in the Lowcountry that stretches well into the ocean. That is the sentiment of the sailing community from Hilton Head to Savannah, who on Friday, Aug. 5, 2016, gathered in Harbour Town to celebrate on the eve of the inaugural "Low Country Hook" 2016 Ocean Race. The competition, set to start at 11 a.m. - about 8 miles from Harbour Town - is presented by the Skidaway Island Boating Club of Savannah, and the Yacht Club of Hilton Head.

Weather

To see an avalanche rescue dog in action, get buried alive

Wylie is an avalanche rescue dog. The 9-year-old Australian shepherd's presence at the Tamarack Resort ski area serves as both comfort and warning sign. “They love it,” Colin Gamble of Donnelly, a Ski Patrol member and Wylie’s owner/handler, said of the rescue dogs. “For the most part, for them, it’s a game. As soon as you walk out and grab your skis, he’s excited.” But the avalanche threat is serious in the mountain’s out-of-bounds areas. Speed is critical in an avalanche rescue. After 15 minutes, survival rates plummet. Tamarack has kept an avalanche-rescue dog on hand since it opened.

Crime & Public Safety

SWAT standoff at Hilton Head home

The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office SWAT team on Jan. 15, 2017, engaged in an hourslong standoff with two alleged burglars who had barricaded themselves inside a Hilton head home, at 11 Periwinkle Lane. The SWAT members made entry into the home around 5 p.m., and took the suspects into custody. Four others inside were detained when authorities arrived on scene around 3 p.m., according to a Sheriff's Office news release and neighbors. The identities of the suspects, and the charges they face, are not yet available, as the incident is under investigation.

Local

Bluffton man met 'magnificent' MLK several times

Bluffton resident Jacob Martin was born and raised just down the street from Campbell Chapel A.M.E. Church, where we spoke with him Jan. 15, 2017. But for a large portion of Martin's life, he worked as a police officer in other cities, including Detroit, where in 1950 he met Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., while working security for a visit by the global icon.

Sports Videos