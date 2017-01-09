DNR's Stokes talks safety of year-round oysters in SC

There's not a big difference between mariculture oysters, which are grown in cages, and those that are wild-caught, Al Stokes, the director of the Waddell Mariculture Center in Bluffton, said Jan. 9, 2017, when asked about the prospect, and safety, of year-round oyster harvesting in South Carolina. Two Beaufort lawmakers are pushing a bill to make that happen. Last week, the proposal got approved by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control, according to The Post and Courier. Here is Stokes' take on whether year-round harvesting can be done safely in the state.
Josh Mitelman Staff video

At long last, a sailing race in the Lowcountry that stretches well into the ocean. That is the sentiment of the sailing community from Hilton Head to Savannah, who on Friday, Aug. 5, 2016, gathered in Harbour Town to celebrate on the eve of the inaugural "Low Country Hook" 2016 Ocean Race. The competition, set to start at 11 a.m. - about 8 miles from Harbour Town - is presented by the Skidaway Island Boating Club of Savannah, and the Yacht Club of Hilton Head.

