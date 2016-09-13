Oyster lovers rejoice! Shellfish harvesting season opens Oct. 1

The season for harvesting shellfish — clams, oysters, mussels and other bivalves —in South Carolina’s coastal waters opens Oct. 1.
The season, which applies to both recreational and commercial shellfish harvesting, runs until May 15, according to a news release from the S.C. Department of Natural Resources.
“In the event of a hurricane, major rain event or pollution spill, shellfish beds may be temporarily closed by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control,” the release said.
Recreational harvesters must have a saltwater recreational fishing license, available at regional DNR offices, at many fishing supply stores, online at dnr.sc.gov/purchase, and by phone at 866-714-3611.
Commercial harvesting on requires a commercial saltwater license, a commercial shellfish harvester license, and a permit for the specific harvest area. Call the marine permitting office at 843-953-0453 for additional information on commercial harvesting requirements.
“All harvesters are encouraged to ‘cull in place,’ leaving dead shell and smaller oysters on the shoreline where they will continue to grow and provide habitat for future generations of oysters,” the release said.
Comments