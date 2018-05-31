Ringing June in with thoughts on plastics, politics and charity

Some days I am able to start my column with three words and from that point on words just seem to come tumbling out. This time though, you’ll probably finish reading this and think, “Collins appears to be suffering from schizophrenia.”
If that is indeed the case, it won’t be the first time I have heard that, so no biggie.
Starting with the proposed plastic bag ban here in Beaufort County and reluctance by our state officials to back that ban, here is food for thought, and I say that quite literally.
You all know how great our oysters are, right? They may not be as large as those from the Gulf Coast but it’s the salt content that I believe gives them their incredible taste. With that said, oysters from the north end of Hilton Head were harvested and put under a microscope and almost every one had plastic fibers in them.
Being filter feeders, I was shocked by the slides I saw. Hopefully, my editor will include one of these images, and if you look closely those black hair-like things are plastic particles.
How did they get into our waters? Besides plastic bags and other plastic items floating around in our beautiful water, treated waste water is loaded with plastics.
Every time you wash clothes that include synthetic fibers, those fibers are not filtered out in waste treatment plants and go right into our waters. The same goes for pharmaceuticals flushed down the john. They all make it into our waters. To me, just one more argument for banning plastic bags here and all along the coast.
Switching to the upper right quadrant of my brain, I am going so far out on a limb there is no way it will be able to hold my meager weight.
Pretty soon the County Council election is going to be held. Though I try not to get too involved in politics, this election may be just be the most important local election ever held in Beaufort County.
Why do I say that? Anyone that has lived here for any period of time can plainly see that the rate of change around here is in overdrive.
Traffic issues are incredible. Buildings and developments are springing up overnight all over the county. Storm water runoff, filling in wetlands, it just appears to me there is no rhyme or reason.
Most alarming to me is when I ask folks whom they are leaning toward for their County Council seat; the answer has overwhelmingly been “I don’t even know who is running!”
This time around I have interviewed each of my County Council candidates on a one on one basis and while doing so stressed to each candidate that if ever there was an election that needed to be nonpartisan, this is that election.
To a person they all agreed, but since those interviews I have noticed that some have adopted the party line more than others.
Most alarming to me is how many voters say to me “it’s too late to save our way of life.”
It’s not. We have one chance to get it right around here and I truly believe in that statement. Having lived here for sixty years, I still believe our beauty and resources are here for all, but unless we make some changes, and I mean big changes, that uniqueness is at stake in this election.
I am not anti-development, but rather feel that development that comes needs to be done using a formula that started way back in the days when Charles Fraser got this area rolling.
Ideals like building around nature and through it, taking better care of our waters and, most importantly, slowing things down until we make changes to the CDP (Comprehensive Development Plan).
I will not say which candidate to vote for, but if you e-mail me I will gladly share what I learned in my candidate interviews.
See, I told you this column was going to be schizo.
Banging my head on my desk, another topic rattled out of the back left part of my brain. This one had nothing to do with plastics or politics but rather giving back to the community and maybe making a few bucks in the process.
On Saturday, June 16, the Hilton Head Boathouse is sponsoring a really neat event where money raised will go to the yearly event for special needs kids “Fishing With Friends.”
The concept is this: you can buy a table for $10 and sell your excess fishing gear, new or used tackle, boat parts or anything else you have sitting around your garage or, in my case, living room.
Also available, the Boathouse Tackle Shop will be offering overstocked items at rock bottom prices.
The event will run from 8 a.m. until noon and if you want a table it must be reserved by Wednesday, June 13.
To reserve a table go to www.hhboathouse.net/tackle-fishing-gear-resale.
Lastly, every table reserved will be in entered into a drawing for a Yamaha generator valued at $725.
I know one thing for sure; if I’m not there my wife will be with the tackle and rods I own that aren’t tied down. I am probably one of the few folks around whose dinner guests have to move a fishing rod before sitting down at my dinner table.
