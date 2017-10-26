If your birthday is coming up, let’s go fishing

Horrifying dashcam: Deputy hits deer at 114 mph

A Minnesota sheriff's deputy was on his way to a call in the dark, early morning hours of October 21 when a deer jumped into the road, Isanti County Sheriff Chris Caulk wrote on Facebook. The deputy slammed on his brakes, but the deer still smashed into the car, causing severe damage to the vehicle. The deputy was traveling at 114 mph. when he struck the deer, Caulk told the Duluth News Tribune. The incident was captured on the deputy's dashcam and body camera. Note: This video contains graphic content.