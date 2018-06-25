Bluffton American wins District 8 Minors championship

The Bluffton American Minors All-Star team earned a trip to the state championship Sunday.
Bluffton defeated Hilton Head, 16-6, in the Dixie Youth District 8 championship game in Walteboro. Bluffton American advances to the state tournament July 14-18 in Moncks Corner.
Bluffton will face the District 7 champion at 10 a.m. on July 14 at Boston Field at Wescott Park. The tournament is double-elimination.
Bluffton didn’t lose a game in the tournament won their final four games by a combined score of 43-13. Bluffton American defeated Beaufort (13-0) on Thursday, Hilton Head (4-3) on Friday and Colleton County (10-4) on Saturday.
