Sun City finishes second in Growler Invitational

Thirteen swimmers representing the Sun City Swim Club competed in the Growler Invitational in North Charleston.
For the third year in a row, the local team came home with the second-place trophy.
A new South Carolina State Masters record was set by the foursome of Joanne Stewart, Chet Richards, Elayne Bartholomew and Gary Germeraad in the mixed 800 freestyle relay in the 65 and over age group.
Six Sun City athletes captured the high point trophy award in their age group. Ginny Taylor, Cynthia Smith, Craig McCall, Elayne Bartholomew, Jim Bedient and Joanne Stewart all stood out in their respective age groups.
Elayne Bartholomew captured seven first places, the 100, 200 and 1650 freestyle as well as the 50 and 100 backstroke, the 50 breaststroke and 100 individual medley, scoring a total of 63 points.
Jim Bedient swam to first place in four events, winning the 200 freestyle, 50 backstroke, 50 breaststroke and 100 IM. He also captured second places in the 200 and 100 breaststroke, and the 50 and 100 freestyle.
Rose Carney swam to five first places in the 50, 100, 200 and 500 freestyle as well as the 50 breaststroke. She captured second places in the 50 back and 100 IM.
Susan Earnest swam to two first places, winning the 50 and 100 backstroke as well as placing second in the 50, 100 and 200 freestyle and 50 breaststroke.
Mike Farmhand earned two first places in the 50 and 100 free as well as taking a second place in the 50 breaststroke for a total of 25 points.
Gary Germeraad swam to two first places in the 100 and 500 freestyle as well as second places in the 50, 200 and 1650 freestyle, the 50 backstroke, 50 butterfly and the 100 IM.
Joanne Hines swam to a first in the 50 back and a fifth in the 50 freestyle
Caroline Kemerling captured three third places in the 100 backstroke, 50 butterfly and the 100 IM.
Craig McCall earned 61 points by winning four events, the 50 and 100 backstroke, the 50 and 200 breaststroke, as well as seconds in the 100 freestyle and 100 breaststroke, third in the 100 IM and a fourth in the 50 freestyle.
Chet Richards swam to 44 points by winning the 1650 freestyle and the 50 backstroke. He also placed 2nd in the 500 and the 200 freestyle as well as third in the 50 and 100 freestyle.
Cynthia Smith scored 66 points by winning the 100, 200 and 500 freestyle as well as the 50 backstroke and 50 breaststroke. She was second in the 50 freestyle, 50 butterfly and 100 IM.
Jo Stewart placed first in all eight of her events: the 50 and 200 freestyle; the 50,100 and 200 backstroke; and the 50, 100 and 200 breaststroke.
Ginny Taylor earned the high point trophy in her age group with 57 points, finishing with first places in the 500, 200 and 1650 freestyle. She also won the 100 backstroke and scored second-place points in the 50 freestyle and 50 backstroke.
Comments