Myrtle Beach floating aqua park set to make a splash next month

Shark Wake Park’s new inflatable aqua park is set to make a splash on June 3!
The aqua park’s grand opening is June 3, and is located in the North Myrtle Beach Sports Complex, according to a Shark Wake Park news release.
There’s also a “Welcome Back Summer Party” that same day at 12 p.m., which will feature the debut of the aqua park, drink specials, cornhole competitions, a big air contest and more, the release says.
The new attraction is described as an “enormous floating playground or obstacle course,” and features a series of inflatable slides, runways, jumping pillows, and bouncers, all connected together.
It also offers swings, ramps, ladders, trampolines, slides, wiggle bridges, and more. There are a great variety of different shapes, sizes, and functions, which add to the excitement.
The floating playground is the largest on the East Coast, according to the release.
It costs $25 per person for a single session, and $10 for an additional session on the same day. Each session is around 45 to 50 minutes long, according to Trudeau.
You can make reservations online by clicking here.
Michaela Broyles, 843-626-0281, @MichaelaBroyles
