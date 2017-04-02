Hilton Head teams place in John Hunter Regatta

The Hilton Head Island Crew Men’s Varsity Four won their race to earn a gold medal and the Women’s Varsity Four came in third in their race to earn a bronze medal at the 2017 John Hunter Regatta, according to a news release.
The regatta was held March 25 and 26 at the Lake Lanier Olympic Rowing Center, near Atlanta. The regatta more drew more than 1,500 rowers representing more than 50 colleges and youth teams from throughout the Southeast, including Georgia, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Kentucky, Virginia, Louisiana, Alabama, Texas and Florida. Hilton Head Island Crew teams are made up of middle and high school youth ages 13-18, from private, public and home-school settings.
Members of the Men’s Varsity Four team were Dakota Mullinax, Connor Flaherty, Tyler Lucas, Chris McCorkendale and Samantha Geltz.
Members of the Women’s Varsity Four team were Hannah Axtell, Lauren Shand, Lillian Rougeux, Lauren Hayes and Kelsey Wallace.
