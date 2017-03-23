2nd Santa Elena Regatta ready to set sail this weekend

The Santa Elena Regatta returns this weekend for its second modern edition, combining the Jean Ribaut Cup and Pedro Menendez Cup into one big sailing weekend on Port Royal Sound and the Beaufort River.
Last year, more than two dozen Performance Handicap Racing Fleet sailboats took to Beaufort County waters for one of the two races.
The Ribaut Cup is scheduled for Saturday in Port Royal Sound, with the Menendez Cup to follow Sunday on the Beaufort River starting in front of Chambers Waterfront Park. The races will be sailed as separate events, with results combined to crown an overall Santa Elena Regatta winner.
The regatta is open to boats at least 22 feet in overall length, with a PHRF rating listed in the U.S. Sailing manual. Boats over 18 feet will be considered on a case-by-case basis.
Though both races have a long history in the Lowcountry, they were brought together on the same weekend last year as a way to celebrate the 450th anniversary of the Santa Elena colony's establishment on Parris Island.
The regatta, conducted by the Beaufort Yacht and Sailing Club, is the major big boat sailing event in Beaufort. Award presentations and other social events will take place at the BYSC.
Full details can be found at BYSCnet.com, or contact chairman Roy Crocker at 843-838-2453 or lcrocker@me.com.
