2nd ‘Run for Hunger’ set for Saturday at Mitchelville Freedom Park

The second edition of the Sandalwood “Run for Hunger” returns Saturday to Hilton Head Island’s Mitchelville Freedom Park, covering a unique course combining roads, trails and beach.
Last year’s inaugural event drew more than 275 runners to the north end of Hilton Head Island, hailing from as far away as California, Colorado and even Norway. Proceeds will benefit the Sandalwood Community Food Pantry, helping island residents in need.
The event features both 5K and 10K races, with prizes awarded to the top overall male and female competitors. Top finishers in each age division also will receive medals.
Entry fees are $30 to run in the 5K, or $20 for students 18 and under. The 10K fee is $40 for adults and $25 for students. The first 250 registered runners will receive race T-shirts.
Registration is available online at SandalwoodRunForHunger.com. For more information, email Rod Casavant at rodcasavant@gmail.comor Nannette Pierson at nononannette@gmail.com.
