Get your green on: Hilton Head Shamrock Run set for March 18

The 22nd annual BNC Bank Hilton Head Shamrock Run is set to start at 8 a.m. March 18, according to a news release.
The 5K Run and Health Walk will start in front of New York City Pizza at Heritage Plaza and finish inside Coligny Plaza. The Shamrock Run race course runs down Pope Avenue, North Forest Beach Drive and then back on Lagoon Road.
The first 400 participants will receive a Shamrock Run T-shirt and St. Patrick’s Day Party beads. There will also be a “Beat the Leprechaun” feature; every runner who beats the Hilton Head leprechaun to the finish line will also receive a Shamrock Run gift.
Attendees are encouraged to wear green. A percentage of proceeds from the event will go to benefit a local charity.
New York City Pizza will host the Shamrock Run Block Party following the event, which will feature the awards ceremony, refreshments, pizza, music and door prizes. Prizes will be awarded to the top three overall male and female finishers. The top three in each age category will also receive awards. Everyone is eligible to win some great door prizes.
The BNC Bank Hilton Head Shamrock Run is presented by Coligny Hilton Head and sponsored by New York City Pizza, Hilton Head Health, It’s Greek to Me, Caretta Coffee, Skillets Cafe & Grill, Bomboras Grille and Frosty Frog Cafe.
For more information, go to www.bearfootsports.com or contact Bear Foot Sports at 843-757-8520.
