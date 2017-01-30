Recreation

January 30, 2017 5:12 PM

Get your running shoes ready: The 2017 Hilton Head Island Marathon is set for Feb. 11

Staff reports

newsroom@islandpacket.com

The 2017 Hilton Head Island Marathon is set for Feb. 11, according to a news release.

The marathon, sponsored by Publix, starts at 8 a.m. at Jarvis Creek Park on Hilton Head Island.

Packet pickup will be Feb. 10 at the Sonesta Resort & Spa in Shipyard Plantation. All participants will receive a long-sleeved tech T-shirt. In addition, all finishers will receive a finisher’s medal.

After the race, there will be a party with live music from The Nice Guys and The Pinckney Island Boys, food vendors, a craft beer garden, wine bar and more.

Register at http://bit.ly/2jOt0cF by Wednesday to get your running number personalized with your name.

Recreation

