Get your running shoes ready: The 2017 Hilton Head Island Marathon is set for Feb. 11

The 2017 Hilton Head Island Marathon is set for Feb. 11, according to a news release.
The marathon, sponsored by Publix, starts at 8 a.m. at Jarvis Creek Park on Hilton Head Island.
Packet pickup will be Feb. 10 at the Sonesta Resort & Spa in Shipyard Plantation. All participants will receive a long-sleeved tech T-shirt. In addition, all finishers will receive a finisher’s medal.
After the race, there will be a party with live music from The Nice Guys and The Pinckney Island Boys, food vendors, a craft beer garden, wine bar and more.
Register at http://bit.ly/2jOt0cF by Wednesday to get your running number personalized with your name.
