Okatie Ale House 5K to celebrate its 10th edition next weekend

Okatie Ale House hosts the 10th edition of its annual Super Bowl Sunday 5K Run/Walk next weekend, with proceeds earmarked for pediatric cancer research via Penn State’s ‘THON fundraising program.
The Feb. 5 race will begin at 10 a.m. at Okatie Ale House, off U.S. 278 near the Sun City entrance, with prizes for the top two finishers in nine age categories.
Entry fees are $25 if postmarked or paid in person by Wednesday, with forms available at Active.com or at the Okatie Ale House. The price rises to $27 starting Thursday for entries dropped off at the Ale House; race day registration is $30.
T-shirts are guaranteed to the first 100 entrants. Beer, water, soda and chili will available after the race. The event also features a golf cart decorating contest with an NFL theme. For more information, call the Ale House at 843-706-2537.
From its 1977 origins as a dance marathon, ‘THON has raised more than $114 million for Four Diamonds at Penn State Hershey Children’s Hospital. Michelle Kunz, a Hilton Head Prep graduate now attending Penn State, is helping organize the Okatie event.
