Recreation

January 8, 2017 1:49 PM

Bluffton Polar Bear Run race results

Posted by Jeff Shain

jshain@islandpacket.com

The 10th annual Bluffton Polar Bear Run drew more than 150 runners to the start line at Buckwalter Place on New Year’s Day. Official results follow for the top 15 male and female participants in the 5K races:

Men’s 5K

1

John Sutay

Bluffton

18:25

2

Yorlliry Moreno

Hardeeville

18:53

3

Andy Tedesco

Hilton Head Island

19:21

4

Max McAdams

Medina, Ohio

20:44

5

Emilio Patino

Hilton Head Island

21:22

6

Peter West

Hilton Head Island

22:44

7

Omar Tenorio

Bluffton

23:07

8

Ian Stier

Hilton Head Island

23:12

9

Addison Brooks

Beaufort

23:27

10

Eddie Hewitt

Stow, Ohio

23:30

11

John Ruff

Peoria, Ill.

23:36

12

Braden Trent

Johnson City, Tenn.

23:42

13

Michael Easton

Hardeeville

23:57

14

Preston Trent

Johnson City, Tenn.

24:19

15

Nicholas Claudio

New York, N.Y.

24:19

Women’s 5K

1

Amy Bartholomew-Koepp

Lumming, Ga.

20:23

2

Rachel Bowling

Ridgeland

20:32

3

Macy McAdams

Medina, Ohio

20:38

4

Kristin McCann

Beaufort

20:41

5

Victoria Sosa

Bluffton

20:45

6

Meghan Kennerly

Beaufort

23:36

7

Brittney Benton

Walterboro

23:45

8

Lisa Carter

Bluffton

23:47

9

Erin Padgett

Walterboro

23:48

10

Lora Carneavale

Bluffton

23:59

11

Fabiana Ribera

Bluffton

24:06

12

Ingrid Braun

Kenora, Ontario

24:57

13

Victoria Hutchens

Johnson City, Tenn.

25:20

14

Nagisa Reed

Bluffton

25:55

15

Natalie Beavers

Orlando, Fla.

26:05

Full results can be found at Georesults.racemine.com/Bear-Foot-Sports/events/2017/2017-POLAR-BEAR-RUN/results.

Related content

Recreation

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Coyote powerball: how coyote bounty program affects the deer population

View more video

Major sport scores

Click/tap sport names to turn scoreboards on or off:

NFL

College Football

MLB

NBA

College Basketball

NASCAR

NHL

MLS

Sports Videos