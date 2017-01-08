Bluffton Polar Bear Run race results

The 10th annual Bluffton Polar Bear Run drew more than 150 runners to the start line at Buckwalter Place on New Year’s Day. Official results follow for the top 15 male and female participants in the 5K races:
Men’s 5K
1
John Sutay
Bluffton
18:25
2
Yorlliry Moreno
Hardeeville
18:53
3
Andy Tedesco
Hilton Head Island
19:21
4
Max McAdams
Medina, Ohio
20:44
5
Emilio Patino
Hilton Head Island
21:22
6
Peter West
Hilton Head Island
22:44
7
Omar Tenorio
Bluffton
23:07
8
Ian Stier
Hilton Head Island
23:12
9
Addison Brooks
Beaufort
23:27
10
Eddie Hewitt
Stow, Ohio
23:30
11
John Ruff
Peoria, Ill.
23:36
12
Braden Trent
Johnson City, Tenn.
23:42
13
Michael Easton
Hardeeville
23:57
14
Preston Trent
Johnson City, Tenn.
24:19
15
Nicholas Claudio
New York, N.Y.
24:19
Women’s 5K
1
Amy Bartholomew-Koepp
Lumming, Ga.
20:23
2
Rachel Bowling
Ridgeland
20:32
3
Macy McAdams
Medina, Ohio
20:38
4
Kristin McCann
Beaufort
20:41
5
Victoria Sosa
Bluffton
20:45
6
Meghan Kennerly
Beaufort
23:36
7
Brittney Benton
Walterboro
23:45
8
Lisa Carter
Bluffton
23:47
9
Erin Padgett
Walterboro
23:48
10
Lora Carneavale
Bluffton
23:59
11
Fabiana Ribera
Bluffton
24:06
12
Ingrid Braun
Kenora, Ontario
24:57
13
Victoria Hutchens
Johnson City, Tenn.
25:20
14
Nagisa Reed
Bluffton
25:55
15
Natalie Beavers
Orlando, Fla.
26:05
Full results can be found at Georesults.racemine.com/Bear-Foot-Sports/events/2017/2017-POLAR-BEAR-RUN/results.
