December 27, 2016 8:48 AM

Hilton Head Jingle Jingle 5K race results

Posted by Jeff Shain

jshain@islandpacket.com

Connecticut’s Matthew Walker ran away from the pack as the Hilton Head Jingle Jingle 5K drew neearly 500 runners for last weekend’s 25th annual race. Official results follow for the top 15 male and female participants in both 10K and 5K divisions:

Men’s 5K

1

Matthew Walker

New Britain, Conn.

16:01

2

Nahuel Cosonel

Hilton Head Island

17:13

3

Thomas Stirrat

Hilton Head Island

17:34

4

John Duberley

Bluffton

18:38

5

Justin Dolata

Rincon, Ga.

18:51

6

Andy Tedesco

Hilton Head Island

19:09

7

Bob Meighan

Bluffton

19:23

8

Rich Vidinha

Beaufort

19:25

9

David Bonnette

Orange Park, Fla.

19:39

10

Daniel Chisner

Savannah

19:49

11

Duffie Stone

Hilton Head Island

19:53

12

Lincoln Lucas

Pensacola, Fla.

20:06

13

Emilio Patino

Hilton Head Island

20:12

14

Alexander Reamy

Hilton Head Island

20:34

15

Bradley Potter

West Chester, Ohio

20:40

Women’s 5K

1

Ashley Casavant

Nashville, Tenn.

18:44

2

Sarah Foley

Bluffton

19:16

3

Lisa Bero

Tampa, Fla.

20:43

4

Hannah Moseley

Charleston

20:47

5

Ashlin Glatthar

Goldsboro, N.C.

22:00

6

Laura Smith

Lexington, Va.

22:26

7

Jeni Enjaian

Taylors, S.C.

22:39

8

Allison Resnik

Venetia, Pa.

22:42

9

Claire Henkel

Berwyn, Pa.

22:45

10

Mandy Phillips

Hilton Head Island

23:27

11

Katie Nicknish-Meadows

Dallas

23:37

12

Catie Meighan

Bluffton

23:42

13

Lisa Carter

Bluffton

23:53

14

Chelsea Hale

Indianapolis

23:56

15

Shannan Rosenthal

Beaufort

24:03

Full results can be found at BearFootSports.com/jingle-run.html/.

