Hilton Head Jingle Jingle 5K race results

Connecticut’s Matthew Walker ran away from the pack as the Hilton Head Jingle Jingle 5K drew neearly 500 runners for last weekend’s 25th annual race. Official results follow for the top 15 male and female participants in both 10K and 5K divisions:
Men’s 5K
1
Matthew Walker
New Britain, Conn.
16:01
2
Nahuel Cosonel
Hilton Head Island
17:13
3
Thomas Stirrat
Hilton Head Island
17:34
4
John Duberley
Bluffton
18:38
5
Justin Dolata
Rincon, Ga.
18:51
6
Andy Tedesco
Hilton Head Island
19:09
7
Bob Meighan
Bluffton
19:23
8
Rich Vidinha
Beaufort
19:25
9
David Bonnette
Orange Park, Fla.
19:39
10
Daniel Chisner
Savannah
19:49
11
Duffie Stone
Hilton Head Island
19:53
12
Lincoln Lucas
Pensacola, Fla.
20:06
13
Emilio Patino
Hilton Head Island
20:12
14
Alexander Reamy
Hilton Head Island
20:34
15
Bradley Potter
West Chester, Ohio
20:40
Women’s 5K
1
Ashley Casavant
Nashville, Tenn.
18:44
2
Sarah Foley
Bluffton
19:16
3
Lisa Bero
Tampa, Fla.
20:43
4
Hannah Moseley
Charleston
20:47
5
Ashlin Glatthar
Goldsboro, N.C.
22:00
6
Laura Smith
Lexington, Va.
22:26
7
Jeni Enjaian
Taylors, S.C.
22:39
8
Allison Resnik
Venetia, Pa.
22:42
9
Claire Henkel
Berwyn, Pa.
22:45
10
Mandy Phillips
Hilton Head Island
23:27
11
Katie Nicknish-Meadows
Dallas
23:37
12
Catie Meighan
Bluffton
23:42
13
Lisa Carter
Bluffton
23:53
14
Chelsea Hale
Indianapolis
23:56
15
Shannan Rosenthal
Beaufort
24:03
Full results can be found at BearFootSports.com/jingle-run.html/.
Comments