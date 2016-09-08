Ready to catch some shrimp? Hit the water at noon Friday

South Carolina’s 2016 shrimp-baiting season opens at noon Friday.
Recreational shrimpers who purchase a shrimp-baiting license can legally cast their nets for shrimp over bait during the season, which runs until noon Nov. 8. The S.C. Department of Natural Resources opens the shrimp-baiting season annually on the last Friday on or before Sept. 15 each year.
DNR biologists reported especially high shrimp numbers in spring 2016 following a warm winter, and a similarly strong fall crop of white shrimp, the offspring of the spring season, is expected.
Resident shrimp-baiting licenses cost $25, and non-resident licenses cost $500. Licenses may be applied for online at dnrlicensing.sc.gov/ or by phone 1-866-714-3611. The catch limit is 48 quarts of shrimp measured heads-on (or 29 quarts heads-off) per boat or set of poles per day, and each boat is limited to a set of 10 poles. When taking shrimp over bait, no cast net may be used having a mesh smaller than one half-inch square measure or one-inch stretch measure. For more information on shrimp-baiting regulations, visit www.dnr.sc.gov/regs/shrimp/shrimpregs.html.
The public is asked to report violations of saltwater recreational and commercial fishing laws by calling the DNR wildlife hotline number - 1-800-922-5431 - available 24 hours a day.
Recreational and commercial shrimpers are encouraged to report catches of tiger shrimp to DNR at tigershrimp@dnr.sc.gov. If possible, reports should include a photograph of the animal along with location and date of capture. Specimens less than 5 inches in length are of particular interest and should be kept frozen prior to donation.
