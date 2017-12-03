Beaufort’s CJ Cummings sets multiple weightlifting records at IWF World Championships

Beaufort’s CJ Cummings might not have placed at this year’s International Weightlifting Federation’s World Championships in Anaheim, but he still set records.
According to a post on USA Weightlifting’s Instagram account, Cummings has set new Senior, Junior and Youth American records in the snatch event, lifting 141 kg.
According to BarBend, in three successive rounds Cummings lifted 136 kg, 139 kg and then finally 141 kg, besting the previous record by a kilogram.
He was unable to complete any lift attempts in the clean & jerk portion of the competition, however, which prevented him from posting a total or placing, according to BarBend.
Referred to by some as “the LeBron James of weightlifting,” Cummings has set records before, and at the age of 17, will have plenty of opportunities to do it again.
Michael Olinger: 843-706-8107, @mikejolinger
