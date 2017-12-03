USA Weightlifting Instagram
USA Weightlifting Instagram

Other Sports

Beaufort’s CJ Cummings sets multiple weightlifting records at IWF World Championships

By Michael Olinger

molinger@islandpacket.com

December 03, 2017 11:21 AM

Beaufort’s CJ Cummings might not have placed at this year’s International Weightlifting Federation’s World Championships in Anaheim, but he still set records.

According to a post on USA Weightlifting’s Instagram account, Cummings has set new Senior, Junior and Youth American records in the snatch event, lifting 141 kg.

According to BarBend, in three successive rounds Cummings lifted 136 kg, 139 kg and then finally 141 kg, besting the previous record by a kilogram.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

He was unable to complete any lift attempts in the clean & jerk portion of the competition, however, which prevented him from posting a total or placing, according to BarBend.

Referred to by some as “the LeBron James of weightlifting,” Cummings has set records before, and at the age of 17, will have plenty of opportunities to do it again.

Michael Olinger: 843-706-8107, @mikejolinger

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Dentsville World Series champions: 10 years later

    Ten years ago, Dentsville Dixie Youth Minors won the World Series.

Dentsville World Series champions: 10 years later

Dentsville World Series champions: 10 years later 1:48

Dentsville World Series champions: 10 years later
Beaufort County Dixie Boys celebrate their championship 0:38

Beaufort County Dixie Boys celebrate their championship
Former Lower Richland standout ready to run with Team USA 3:08

Former Lower Richland standout ready to run with Team USA

View More Video