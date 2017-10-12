Dozens of the region’s best bowlers face off in Bluffton 3-day event

The Professional Bowlers Association is holding a doubles tournament this weekend at Station 300 in Bluffton.
The tournament will follow a Baker doubles format with one player over age 50 and one player younger than 50 on each team.
The competition will feature 46 players, mostly from the Southeast. Five of the competitors are from Beaufort or Jasper counties, according to the roster at pba.com:
▪ Sean Peck of Beaufort
▪ Gary Sutton of Hilton Head Island
▪ Robert Thomas of Hardeeville
▪ Brian Turner of Okatie
▪ Bill Ursillo of Bluffton
A practice session starts at 4:30 p.m. Friday followed by the pro-am at 7 p.m. Play begins at 9 a.m. Saturday and Sunday. The top 4 advance to finals at 1 p.m. Sunday.
First place is projected to pay $4,000. Other cash prizes will be awarded.
Spectators are welcome, according to Station 300.
Station 300 is located at 25 Innovation Drive in Bluffton.
For more information, go to pba.com.
Lisa Wilson: 843-706-8103
Comments