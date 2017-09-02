Other Sports

September 2, 2017 5:07 PM

USCB claims 2 top-10s at Palmetto State XC Festival

Submitted report

sports@islandpacket.com

A pair of top-10 performances on the men’s side highlighted the University of South Carolina Beaufort cross country team’s season debut at the Palmetto State XC Festival on Saturday in Columbia.

Junior Cristian Slaton (17:14) finished third in the men’s race, and freshman Wesley Murphy (17:43) was seventh in his collegiate debut to lead the Sand Sharks. Freshman Justin Dolata (19:09) finished 24th.

The USCB women finished sixth among eight teams with 146 points. Junior Ciara McMahon (23:53) led the way in 18th place with sophomore Annya Jones (23:54) in 19th. Junior Hannah Johnson (25:13) was 30th, followed by sophomore Gabby Ward (27:40) in 46th, junior Lauren Tregoning (27:41) in 47th, and Rachel Persall (27:47) in 49th.

The Sand Sharks’ next race is the Winthrop Invitational on Sept. 16 in Rock Hill.

Related content

Other Sports

Comments

Videos

More Videos

Here’s what meteorologists were saying about Hurricane Irma on Friday 1:46

Here’s what meteorologists were saying about Hurricane Irma on Friday

Pause
'It's going to be a restoration in faith': Beaufort woman on what she expects to find in Houston 1:02

'It's going to be a restoration in faith': Beaufort woman on what she expects to find in Houston

Record setting container ship Theodore Roosevelt docks at Port of Savannah 1:11

Record setting container ship Theodore Roosevelt docks at Port of Savannah

Take a walk through Michael Jordan’s former Wexford home 1:48

Take a walk through Michael Jordan’s former Wexford home

Harvey rescuers and victims record hurricane aftermath live on Facebook 2:55

Harvey rescuers and victims record hurricane aftermath live on Facebook

Highlights from Beaufort, Bluffton rivalry game 1:15

Highlights from Beaufort, Bluffton rivalry game

Here's what Texas looked like on Sunday following Hurricane Harvey 1:50

Here's what Texas looked like on Sunday following Hurricane Harvey

Tropical Storm Irma forms in far eastern Atlantic 0:26

Tropical Storm Irma forms in far eastern Atlantic

Inside look at NBA great Michael Jordan’s Hilton Head home 0:51

Inside look at NBA great Michael Jordan’s Hilton Head home

Tip line created for other victims of sexual abuse by former Savannah priest 0:33

Tip line created for other victims of sexual abuse by former Savannah priest

  • Dentsville World Series champions: 10 years later

    Ten years ago, Dentsville Dixie Youth Minors won the World Series.

Dentsville World Series champions: 10 years later

View more video

Other Sports