USCB claims 2 top-10s at Palmetto State XC Festival

A pair of top-10 performances on the men’s side highlighted the University of South Carolina Beaufort cross country team’s season debut at the Palmetto State XC Festival on Saturday in Columbia.
Junior Cristian Slaton (17:14) finished third in the men’s race, and freshman Wesley Murphy (17:43) was seventh in his collegiate debut to lead the Sand Sharks. Freshman Justin Dolata (19:09) finished 24th.
The USCB women finished sixth among eight teams with 146 points. Junior Ciara McMahon (23:53) led the way in 18th place with sophomore Annya Jones (23:54) in 19th. Junior Hannah Johnson (25:13) was 30th, followed by sophomore Gabby Ward (27:40) in 46th, junior Lauren Tregoning (27:41) in 47th, and Rachel Persall (27:47) in 49th.
The Sand Sharks’ next race is the Winthrop Invitational on Sept. 16 in Rock Hill.
