Other Sports

June 17, 2017 6:46 PM

Beaufort High School to host softball camp

Submitted reports

sports@islandpacket.com

Softball players of all skills levels are encouraged to attend the Beaufort Softball Camp on June 26-30 at Beaufort High School.

The instructors include Beaufort head coach Scott Rast and his 2017 South Georgia District 7 champions, plus Lady’s Island Middle School coach J.L. Hayes. He coached the 2016 Top Gun Spring World Series champion North Carolina Spartans.

The cost is $40 per camper. Additional siblings can attend for $30. All participants will receive a t-shirt.

The check-in time for the first four days of the camp is 8-8:30 a.m. Pick-up is at noon.

Friday has been dubbed a “Special Day” and will feature a different schedule.

For more information, call 843-597-4163 or email SRAST@Hargray.com or LICougarSoftball@gmail.com.

