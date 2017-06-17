Other Sports

June 17, 2017 5:53 PM

Hilton Head Island entrants fall in quarterfinal round of match play championship

Submitted reports

Medalist Todd White, 49, of Spartanburg defeated Andrew Orischak, 18, of Hilton Head Island 6-and-4 in a Saturday quarterfinal of the 45th South Carolina Amateur Match Play Championship in Spartanburg.

Orischak was one up after making birdie on the par-4 fifth at The Carolina Country Club, but could not continue his momentum. A birdie by White on the par-5 sixth kickstarted a run of four birdies over his next nine and a hole out for eagle on the par-4 10th that helped him pull away.

While will play Julian Keur, 21, of Summerville in Sunday’s championship match. He topped Brady Hinkle, 17, of Lancaster in a semifinal Saturday afternoon.

Hilton Head Island’s Nick Russell fell to Hinkle in a quarterfinal Saturday 4-and-3.

