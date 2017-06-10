Lucroy credits Cashner for Rangers' win

Being an elite swimmer, as many know, takes extreme commitment. Erek Nelson, a senior at May River High School, and a previous state champion, is up before 5 a.m. every day for practice before school. To be able to consistently get up at that early, Nelson said Thursday after practice at the Island Rec Center, is "not enjoyable, but it's just what has to be done." The star swimmer also talked with us about what he loves about his sport — aside from winning, which he'll aim to do more of Saturday at the state championships in Columbia.