Lucroy credits Cashner for Rangers' win

Texas Rangers catcher Jonathan Lucroy had the best view of Andrew Cashner on Friday during a 5-1 win (video by Jeff Wilson).
jwilson@star-telegram.com
Tremendous at Twilight: Beaufort's Miller dominates at Habersham

Beaufort News

Tremendous at Twilight: Beaufort's Miller dominates at Habersham

In the annual Beaufort Twilight run on March 18, 2017, former USCB All-American marathoner Joy Miller won both the 10-mile race — at twilight — and the 5K in the afternoon. Nelson graduated from USCB in 2016. She is sponsored by Skechers and is training to become a full-time pro. We followed her throughout the 10-mile, and talked with her seconds afterward, when she was exhibiting no signs of fatigue.

Congress urged to provide more oversight to MMA community

Other Sports

Congress urged to provide more oversight to MMA community

Representatives from the mixed martial arts — MMA — community, including retired UFC champion Randy Couture and Rep. Jeff Dunham (R-Calif.), testified before Congress on Dec. 8, 2016, in favor of providing MMA fighters with more protections from promoters, more regulation of marketing, and standardized health and safety practices.

May River state champion swimmer: If mentally weak, 'not going to happen for you'

Other Sports

May River state champion swimmer: If mentally weak, 'not going to happen for you'

Being an elite swimmer, as many know, takes extreme commitment. Erek Nelson, a senior at May River High School, and a previous state champion, is up before 5 a.m. every day for practice before school. To be able to consistently get up at that early, Nelson said Thursday after practice at the Island Rec Center, is "not enjoyable, but it's just what has to be done." The star swimmer also talked with us about what he loves about his sport — aside from winning, which he'll aim to do more of Saturday at the state championships in Columbia.

Friends and family greet world record holding weightlifter CJ Cummings at the airport

Beaufort News

Friends and family greet world record holding weightlifter CJ Cummings at the airport

Beaufort weightlifter CJ Cummings was surprised by friends and family who came out to greet him upon his arrival at Savannah-Hilton Head International Airport on Saturday, July 2, 2016. Cummings, 16, was returning from the International Weightlifting Federation Junior World Championships in Tbilisi, Georgia, where he broke three youth world records en route to winning gold in the 69 kilogram (152 pounds) weight class.

Beaufort's Cummings breaks 3 world records at world championships

Beaufort News

Beaufort's Cummings breaks 3 world records at world championships

Beaufort High School sophomore Clarence "CJ" Cummings made an emphatic statement to the world Monday night at the International Weightlifting Federation Junior World Championships in Tbilisi, Georgia: that he is the best in the business. Cummings, 16, broke three world records en route to winning gold in the 69 kilogram (152 pounds) weight class. Two records came in the clean & jerk, with Cummings topping out at 180 kg (396 pounds).

Sports Videos