North Carolina team repeats in Carolinas Senior Four-Ball Championship

Jim Grainger and Dr. James Pearson, both of Charlotte, N.C., secured their second title in as many years in the Carolinas Senior Four-Ball Championship at Johns Island on Friday.
Grainger and Pearson finished the three-day event at 21-under-par 195.
“It was kind of an interesting round,” Pearson said. “The front nine I had it and on the back nine Mr. Grainger brought it home. He owned it at the end, so that was fun to watch.”
Robby Kirby and Nolan Mills, III, both of Charlotte, finished two-shots backat 19-under 197 overall. The pair were tied for first after making birdie on the par-4 13th, but a bogey on the par-4 14th halted their chances of jumping back out in front.
Finishing in third was the pair of Walter Todd Sr. of Laurens and Todd Hendley of Greer. They carded 17-under-par 199 overall.
Bluffton’s Kevin King teamed with Brad Burns of High Point, N.C., to win fourth place at 201 overall.
Entry for the 49th edition of the event was open to any male amateur golfer who had reached his 55th birthday by June 7 and was a resident of North Carolina or South Carolina. The championship is conducted at 54 holes of four-ball stroke play. After 36 holes, the field is cut to the low 30 scores and ties for the final round.
