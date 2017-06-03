Other Sports

June 03, 2017 5:42 PM

Local golfers lurking in Jimmy Self Invitational

Submitted reports

sports@islandpacket.com

Carly Lyvers of Greenville leads the girls’ division of the 22nd Annual Jimmy Self Invitational by one stroke after Saturday’s opening-round 73.

Lyvers one shot over par on the 6,023-yard layout, good enough to put her ahead of Baylee Evans of Lancaster. Evans finished tied for third in last year’s Jimmy Self Invitational and followed that up a week later with a victory in the WSCGA Junior Girls Championship on the same Greenwood layout.

Phoebe Carles of Clinton and Isabella Rawl of Lexington sit two back of Lyvers going into Sunday’s final round. Savannah Hylton of Hilton Head Island is in 13th place following her 80.

Garrett Cooper (Cowpens), Walker Jones (Sumter) and Trent Phillips (Inman) all shot 69 to share the lead in the boys’ division. Hilton Head Island’s Daniel Azallion is tied for fifth at 71.

Hilton Head Island’s Aidan McCloskey and Bluffton’s Drew Weary are tied for 15th at 74.

Other local entrants include Charles Farrell (25th) and Evan Greenplate (51st) of Hilton Head Island.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Watch CJ attempt clean & jerk of 185kg (that's more than 400 pounds)

Watch CJ attempt clean & jerk of 185kg (that's more than 400 pounds) 0:34

Watch CJ attempt clean & jerk of 185kg (that's more than 400 pounds)
Sailboats race on the Beaufort River 1:10

Sailboats race on the Beaufort River
Tremendous at Twilight: Beaufort's Miller dominates at Habersham 0:57

Tremendous at Twilight: Beaufort's Miller dominates at Habersham

View More Video

Major sport scores

Click/tap sport names to turn scoreboards on or off:

PGA

NFL

College Football

MLB

NBA

College Basketball

NASCAR

NHL

MLS

Sports Videos