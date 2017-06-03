Local golfers lurking in Jimmy Self Invitational

Carly Lyvers of Greenville leads the girls’ division of the 22nd Annual Jimmy Self Invitational by one stroke after Saturday’s opening-round 73.
Lyvers one shot over par on the 6,023-yard layout, good enough to put her ahead of Baylee Evans of Lancaster. Evans finished tied for third in last year’s Jimmy Self Invitational and followed that up a week later with a victory in the WSCGA Junior Girls Championship on the same Greenwood layout.
Phoebe Carles of Clinton and Isabella Rawl of Lexington sit two back of Lyvers going into Sunday’s final round. Savannah Hylton of Hilton Head Island is in 13th place following her 80.
Garrett Cooper (Cowpens), Walker Jones (Sumter) and Trent Phillips (Inman) all shot 69 to share the lead in the boys’ division. Hilton Head Island’s Daniel Azallion is tied for fifth at 71.
Hilton Head Island’s Aidan McCloskey and Bluffton’s Drew Weary are tied for 15th at 74.
Other local entrants include Charles Farrell (25th) and Evan Greenplate (51st) of Hilton Head Island.
