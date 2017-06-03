Ospreys victorious in season-opening series

The American Legion Post 9 Beaufort Ospreys won two of three games in their season-opening series against Hampton.
The Ospreys clinched the series with Thursday’s 14-4 rout. They split Wednesday’s contests, dropping the opener 11-1 before bouncing back for a 5-4 victory in 10 innings.
Drew Luckey and Rome Wallace provided the key blows in Thursday’s game. Luckey collected four hits in five at-bats and drove in four runs. Wallace matched Luckey’s four RBIs and delivered three base knocks in four plate appearances. Patrick Talbert chipped in two hits for the Ospreys.
Ethan Graham was the winning pitcher, notching one strikeout in four innings. Michael Smyth struck out the side in an inning of relief work.
In a lopsideded loss in the series opener, Luckey led a listless offense with two hits. The Ospreys rebounded, however, as Dallas Higuet, Wallace and Brice Adkins got at least two hits apiece in the second game.
Higuet paced the attack with three hits, including a double, and three RBIs. Wallace and Adkins each went 2-for-4 with a double.
Higuet was also strong on the mound, fanning nine in eight innings. Graham struck out three in the final two frames.
American Legion Post 9 will play at Orangeburg on Monday and Thursday. It will host Orangeburg on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
