Bluffton’s Weary finishes 13th in junior golf event

Grant Sellers of McBee walked away victorious at the 5th Creed Junior Boys’ Championship on Sunday, posting a 2-under par 138 in the two-day event.
“I think I did really well today, especially in the wind,” said Sellers. “This was a really big win for me, so I’m happy.”
Sellers finished the day with a near clean scorecard, but bogeys on No. 15 and No. 17 gave other players the opportunity to close the gap he had built. However, Sellers felt he had enough cushion to still remain ahead.
“I had a feeling I was winning at that time, but I still kept my composure,” he said. “I’ve been hitting the ball really well. Everything was going good.”
Drew Weary of Bluffton finished in a tie for 13th at 148. His score was third best among 15 and 16 year olds.
