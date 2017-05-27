Other Sports

May 27, 2017 8:00 PM

Bluffton golfer lurking in junior event

Submitted reports

sports@islandpacket.com

CAMDEN

Spencer Oxendine, 16, of Fayetteville, N.C., and Zack Swanson, 18, of Waxhaw, N.C., finished tied for first at one-under par 69 in the first round of the 5th Creed Junior Boys’ Invitational at Camden Country Club.

Bluffton’s Drew Weary is four shots back after carding a 73. Hilton Head Island’s Daniel Azallion shot 80.

The format is 36 holes of stroke play. Entry is open to any male amateur golfer ages 13 to 18 as of May 28, 2017, who has not started college, who has a USGA handicap of 15.0 or lower and is a legal resident of North Carolina or South Carolina. All boys compete at approximately 6,400 yards, par 70 in three age divisions; boys’ 13-14, boys’15-16 and boys’ 17-18.

