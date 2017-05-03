Hilton Head Aquatics coach is honored as state’s Coach of the Year

Mike Lane, whose Hilton Head Aquatics squad turned out six state champions on the way to placing fourth at last summer’s long course championships, has been named the 2016-17 South Carolina Swim Coach of the Year in voting by fellow state coaches.
It’s the third such award for Lane, but it’s his first in South Carolina after winning his first two in New England. The former Providence College assistant has been at the helm of Hilton Head Aquatics for the past six years and also coaches the Hilton Head Island High swim team.
Sarah Reamy led H2A’s list of state titlists last year by capturing the girls’ 800 and 1,500 meter freestyle, accompanied by teammate Tori Gill for a 1-2 finish in the 800. Gill touched first in the 400 freestyle, and Noah Corbitt gave the club double gold in the event by winning the boys’ race.
Chloe Corbitt (200 butterfly) and Meaghan Lyons (200 breaststroke) were the club’s other state champions.
In addition, Chloe Corbitt has qualified to compete at this summer’s U.S. Open nationals on Long Island. H2A’s honor roll also includes one qualifier for Winter Nationals, three for Summer Junior Nationals, seven finalists at the NCSA Junior Nationals, 17 Senior National qualifiers and 35 qualifiers at either the short- or long-course state meets.
In addition, eight H2A swimmers received all-state recognition for reaching time standards for their age group in at least two events. Noah Corbitt, Kevin Geist and Clayton North were honored in the Boys 15-18 category, Chloe Corbitt and Lyons in Girls 15-18, Cohen Bruner and Tommy Hughson in Boys 13-14 and Sterling Burd in Girls 11-12.
