Hoyas maintain grip atop Big East Women’s Championship leaderboard

After Saturday’s second round of the Big East Women’s Golf Championship on Callawassie Island presented by Jeep, the Georgetown Hoyas maintained their grip on first place with a team score of 599 (+23).
Butler finished the day with a 607 while third-place St. John’s carded a 610. Three-time defending champion Seton Hall remained in fourth at 626, followed by Xavier at 632.
Lauren Tibbets led Butler on the second day of the three-day event. She was the lone player to post red figures, firing a 1-under-par 71. Tibbets is currently tied for third place on the individual leaderboard with Alexa Popowitz of the Hoyas.
Freshman Kaitleen Shee of St. John’s is second in the individual competition. Shee trails by two strokes at 147 after shooting a 74 in the second round.
Seton Hall’s Cassie Pantelas is the overall individual leader. Saturday’s 74 gave her a two-day total of 145.
The tournament will conclude today starting at 8 a.m. There is no charge to attend.
The Big East Player of the Year, Freshman of the Year and Coaching Staff of the Year will be named following the tournament. The champion will earn an automatic invitation to the NCAA Championship.
